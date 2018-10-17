× Officer-involved shooting reported in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are responding to a location in south city after receiving a report of an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Gravois Avenue, located in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, a male suspect was transported to a hospital. He was said to be conscious and breathing.

No officers were injured in the incident, Woodling said.

There was no word on the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Officer Involved Shooting in the 3500 Block of Gravois. More information to follow. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 17, 2018