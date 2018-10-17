Police search for motive in ‘senseless’ killing of Godfrey trustee Eldon Williams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - One person of interest is in custody, Wedennsday morning but police are still searching for a motive in the slaying of a Godfrey trustee, Eldon Williams was known around Godfrey by the nickname 'Twirp '.

The 87-year-old served as a trustee in Godfrey and worked as an associate broker for Landmark Reality.

He came to a home on the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue to prepare it to be sold. That's when police say someone shot Twirp killing him. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots just before noon.

Residents of Godfrey can't imagine why someone would hurt a man who just wanted the best for them and their community. There was supposed to be a Godfrey Village council meeting last night, that was canceled.

The mayor said in a statement every tool will be used so that justice is served. Alton Mayor Brant Walker issued the following statement late Tuesday afternoon:

I, and the members of my administration, join the entire community in mourning the tragic loss of Godfrey Trustee Eldon “Twirp” Williams in what appears to be a senseless random act of violence. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and offer our prayers during this difficult time. “Twirp” dedicated his life to serving Godfrey and the Riverbend, and his death is both shocking and heartbreaking. Rest assured, the dedicated detectives and police officers of the Alton Police Department will use every resource available to bring the individual or individuals responsible for this heinous act to justice. We will not tolerate such violence in our community, and we will use every tool we have to ensure that justice is served for “Twirp.”