CHESTER, Il. — The Chester Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a missing southern Illinois man. Bradley Eggemeyer, 25, was last seen at 2:30 a.m. on October 16 driving his red 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with the Illinois license plate AE51920.

If you see Bradley or his vehicle please call the Chester Police Department at 618-826-5454 or call 911.