× Shooting victim seeks help at nearby St. Louis fire station

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters at a north city firehouse opened their door Wednesday afternoon to discover a man had been shot.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, told firefighters he drove there for help. He said he was driving in the 5200 block of Lotus Street just after 12:15 p.m. when someone opened fire.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and sought help at Engine House No. 28 in the 4800 block of Enright. He was later transported to a local hospital.

St. Louis fire officials said it’s not unusual for people to come to a fire department or police department seeking help and it happens often.

Minster Anthony Leatherberry said he knows far too well about gun violence. His own brother was shot and killed when he was just 13-years-old. He said his heart goes out to the victim.

“Everyone that has an interest in this community should take a closer look around them,” Leatherberry said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.