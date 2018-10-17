St. Louis police and fire chief visit Dave and Busters to promote Guns ‘N Hoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 is a proud sponsor of the 32nd annual Budweiser Guns N Hoses fundraising event. Guns 'N Hoses is a professional boxing match between police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel. The event will take place on November 21st (Thanksgiving Eve), at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Center.

All proceeds benefit the BackStoppers - an organization that provides money and support for the family members of fallen heroes.

Guns 'N Hoses is presented by the non-profit St. Louis Guns 'N Hoses Boxing Association and title sponsor Budweiser.

Tickets are on sale now! Visit STLGunsNHoses.com/tickets to get yours today.