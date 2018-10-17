Three charged after viral incident at Florissant gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO — Three people are facing charges after an October 13th incident at a Florissant BP gas station near the intersection of Lindbergh and Charbonier. Their story went viral after the woman involved in the incident made a Facebook post claiming that she and her boyfriend feared for their lives during a road rage confrontation.

Police then posted a video refuting the claim. They said the people making the Facebook post were the aggressors, not the victims.

Now Mark Harris, 20, faces assault charges. The man with the knife in the video, Matthew Potthast, 26, faces assault and weapons charges. The woman that posted the viral message to Facebook, Kayla Lammers, 27, faces a municipal charge of disturbing the peace.

Lammers posted to Facebook Sunday that she and her boyfriend were confronted in a road rage incident at a BP gas station in Florissant. She said that led to the assault of her boyfriend. The Facebook post included images of the alleged victim's injuries and the alleged suspects.

The Florissant Police Department was contacted by the alleged assault victim and made aware of the Facebook post and investigated the claim. After investigators interviewed all parties involved and reviewed security footage they have determined that the original Facebook post was both misleading and inaccurate.

The Florissant Police Department released the security camera footage to their Facebook page and in their own Facebook post, they described a more accurate account of what actually happened.

Lammers original Facebook post claimed Potthast honked at a car that allegedly cut them off. She said two men approached them and "steadily punched" her boyfriend 20 times in the face and fled the scene. The Facebook post also alleged the two men of using either "brass knuckles" or a knife in the alleged assault.

In the Florissant Police Department's Facebook post, the man and woman who were originally seen as victims are described and seen in the video as the aggressors in the situation. The man and woman are seen inciting the altercation by confronting the other vehicle which led to the two men to exit their vehicle.

Potthast is also seen on video threatening the two men with what police are describing as a knife. The man and woman then entered their car and were confronted by the two men and one of the two assaulted the male driver through the window of the car as they left the gas station.

Lammers original Facebook post has since then been removed.