Ultraviolet B radiation therapy offered in Washington, Mo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Dark days, less sunlight, colder temperatures and holiday pressure can lead to a condition called "seasonal affective disorder" or SAD. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, SAD is estimated to affect up to 20 percent of Americans and is four times more common in women than in men.

Ultraviolet B radiation is the only portion of the light spectrum to photosynthesize vitamin D in your skin. The Blu Room provides a safe environment to synthesize your own vitamin D. The sessions consist of 20 minutes of deep relaxation inside a futuristic octagon bathed in blue UVB light. There's a Blu Room right here in Washington, Mo.

Anna Toland, patient of the Blu Room for the past year joins the show to discuss her experience.

For more information you can visit The Blu Room's website.