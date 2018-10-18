× Ameren building new solar facility near Lambert Airport

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Ameren Missouri announces plans to build a new solar facility in Bridgeton.

The new $2 million facility will be built along Missouri Bottom Road just northwest of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The panels could be in service as soon as next spring.

You can sign up for Ameren Missouri’s Community Solar program which would allow you to get up to half of your home’s average annual energy use from this clean energy source, there are some fees involved.

Click here to learn more and enroll in the program.