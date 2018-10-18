× Burglar found showering in Sullivan man’s home

SULLIVAN, Mo. — The Sullivan Police Department responded to a bizarre call on October 16 that involved a homeowner holding a subject at gunpoint after he had allegedly broken into his home at the 30 block of Glaser Road, Sullivan, MO.

The homeowner reported to police that he awoke that morning to what sounded like his door being kicked in. He went downstairs to investigate and discovered his front door was broken and someone was using his shower. The homeowner detained James D. Martin and held him at gunpoint until the authorities arrived. Some of the homeowner’s personal items were found on Martin as well.

Authorities detained Martin without incident and have charged him with burglary. His bond has been set at $20,000 cash.