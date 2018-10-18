× Gun found in McCluer North High School student’s backpack

FLORISSANT, Mo. — McCluer North High School administrators tell parents that they found a loaded gun in a student’s bookbag today. A razor was also found in the student’s possession. That student was placed under arrest and taken to the Florissant police station. Criminal charges are expected to be filed.

Last week news broke that a staff member had inappropriate communications with more than one student at McCluer North High School. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 35-year-old Timothy Nagel with patronizing prostitution and attempted sexual contact with a student at the school.

This note was sent home to parents:

“Dear McCluer North Families,

All of our students are safe, but I’m writing to let you know about an incident that occurred at our school today.

A student reported to school staff that a student might have something in a book bag that shouldn’t be at school. Administration immediately escorted the student to the office. McCluer North administration and the Florissant School Resource officer investigated and found a loaded gun in the student’s book bag and a razor in the student’s possession. The student has been arrested and taken to the Florissant police station. In addition to criminal charges the student also will face consequences according to the Student Expectation Code.

After last week’s incidents we have implemented additional security measures including:

Checking that every student has an ID and is prompted to wear their ID when they enter the building and classroom.

Messages regarding IDs sent to students through email and Remind accounts.

Signs have been placed on every door regarding the single point of entry at the main entrance.

Staff has been in the hallways monitoring the exterior doors so that students do not open doors from the inside and unauthorized individuals do not enter the building.

Collaborating with District Administration regarding additional security improvements.

Increased security presence in hallways and restroom checks.

Administrators have been checking restrooms and classrooms throughout the day and every class period.

Increased administration presence the Annex building

We will continue to review safety and security practices. If you have suggestions to improve safety and security please share those using the Feedback button located on the bottom of the homepage of the school or district website.

We want to commend the student who immediately reported the suspicion to staff. Please encourage your child to report anything that seems suspicious.

Your child’s safety is our first priority. Please take a moment to talk with your child about making good choices, the dangerous consequences of making bad choices and that weapons are not permitted at school. Also, please remind your child to report any unsafe situation or rumors to a trusted adult or through our online reporting tool, http://www.psstworld.com. You can find a link on our school website or directly on the PsstWorld website. Open communication between home and school is important. We will keep you informed of any incidents that occur at school. Please contact me if you have further questions by email or by phone at (314) 506-9200.

Sincerely,

Dr. Andy Croley

Principal”