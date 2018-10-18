Helicopter crashes in remote area of Missouri, killing 1

FULTON, Mo. – Authorities say a man has been killed in a helicopter crash in central Missouri.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that the crash was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies began talking to witnesses who reported that the helicopter appeared to be in distress before it went down. A Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter and several agencies helped search for the wreckage before it was found around 3:15 p.m. in a remote area east of the Fulton city limits.

The post says 47-year-old Charles Prather, of St. Peters, was killed. He was the aircraft’s sole occupant.

The post says the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, which is standard for aviation crashes. No details were released about who owned the helicopter.