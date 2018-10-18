× Kansas City water park ‘respects’ verdict in waterslide death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – An attorney for one of two maintenance workers acquitted in the waterslide death of a 10-year-old Kansas boy says the prosecution was a mess and an overreach by the attorney general.

David Hughes and John Zalsman were found not guilty Thursday of obstruction of justice in connection to the August 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

The boy died after hitting a metal pole while on the 17-story Verruckt waterslide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Zalsman’s attorney called the prosecution “sloppy” and accused the attorney general of overreaching in an attempt to push innocent men to turn on employees higher up in the company.

The attorney general’s office did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Hughes and Zalsman were the first workers to go on trial. The park’s co-owner and the ride’s designer have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges. Their trials have not been scheduled.