Major Turnaround for PHL Football Champ Roosevelt

Posted 7:47 pm, October 18, 2018, by

(KTVI) - The Roosevelt football team went 2-27 over a 3-year span, including a 1-9 record a year ago. This season, Roosevelt is 6-2 and has already locked up the Public High League title, its first conference championship in 12 years.  For second-year head coach Trey Porter, the turnaround wasn't easy.