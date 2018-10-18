(KTVI) - The Roosevelt football team went 2-27 over a 3-year span, including a 1-9 record a year ago. This season, Roosevelt is 6-2 and has already locked up the Public High League title, its first conference championship in 12 years. For second-year head coach Trey Porter, the turnaround wasn't easy.
Major Turnaround for PHL Football Champ Roosevelt
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 12, 2018
-
Man shot in leg in north St. Louis
-
Florissant man charged with murder
-
Vintage Aviation Spirit Of St. Louis up for bid on eBay
-
Sanders, McSorley lead No. 10 Penn State over Illinois 63-24
-
-
Ft. Zumwalt students show support for parent battling cancer
-
Chipotle testing new bacon items to lure back customers
-
Survey: Most Americans think Obama is the best president in their lifetime
-
Cardinals have (at least) five questions to answer this offseason
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 28, 2018
-
-
People are fascinated with this odd painting hanging in the White House
-
Toddler shreds over $1000 parents had saved to pay debt
-
13-year-old girl shatters glass ceiling, quarterbacks school’s football team