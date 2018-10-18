Medical Minute: New transplant clinic open in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you need an organ transplant, the first step is to get on the national transplant waiting list. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), more than 118,000 people in the U.S. are waiting to receive a live-saving organ transplant. An organ transplant is the process of removing an organ or tissue from one person and placing it into another person, which may be necessary due to organ failure or damage from disease or injury. SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital is one of only two adult transplant programs in the St. Louis region and in 2017 saw a 21% increase in kidney and transplant referrals.

The Transplant Center at SSM Health St. Louis University includes specially trained nurses, patient care coordinators, SLUCare physicians and provides medical care for patients with end-stage organ failure.

But starting October 12th, 2018, this same care is now being offered to transplant patients in St. Charles, Lincoln and Warren Counties at the SSM Health Outpatient Center at 711 Veteran’s Memorial Parkway. With a growing number of patient referrals coming from rural areas west of St. Charles, providing patients easier access to appointments rather than the lengthy drive to St. Louis became necessary.

Transplant Coordinator, Francis Arden Purvis says, "patients do have a number of other treatments they have to do to treat their in organ disease for example patients who have in stage kidney disease are required to take dialysis treatments multiple days per work.” This service allows the SSM Health team to come closer to them and remove the travel barrier. Transplant surgery will still be performed at SLU Hospital.

To learn more about transplant services, click here

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​