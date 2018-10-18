Metro’s Most Wanted – Searching for suspects in Ellisville home break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Thieves inside of an Ellisville home in the middle of the afternoon; their crime caught on cameras outside and inside of the home. Now police are asking for help identifying the suspects

Two individuals in a tan Jeep Patriot pulled up to a home in the 900 block of Barbara Ann Lane around 2 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon.

“The homeowners were elsewhere. They weren’t inside the residence and they were alerted by an internal video camera that they kept in the residence that something was going on,” said Ellisville Police Chief Steve Lewis.

Lewis said the homeowner called police but by the time they arrived, the thieves had already taken off with plenty of goods.

“They were able to steal numerous things we don’t release what was stolen but you can assume the worst,” he said.

The chief said they got into the home by breaking out a back window but and what they didn’t know before they went in was that the homeowners had cameras outside and inside the house.

“The video and pictures of these subjects and the subject vehicle are so good that someone should be able to recognize this person, associate that person with that vehicle, and contact us or CrimeStoppers,” Lewis said.

Lewis said one suspect broke in and let the second suspect in through the front door. He said the fortunate part about the case is that the homeowners were gone at the time.

“One of our biggest concerns we have is simply this: not all of our residents work during the day, so what happens when these people break into a home and there is a resident there?”

Chief Lewis said he hopes to take advantage of the pictures and video of the suspects to catch them now before they hit again.

“Someone who would commit a daytime burglary, breaking out a window, violating the trust of the homeowners’ feeling of privacy, and stealing numerous items from them; this probably isn’t their first rodeo and they are probably not going to stop,” Lewis said.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a thousand-dollar reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information on this case can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.