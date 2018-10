Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have a high school student you may be searching for what college to send them or filling out applications. Well, there happens to be a university in Illinois that's offering $10,000 in free tuition.

Dr. Ivan Filby joins the show and he is the President of Greenville University to promote his university and the aid they offer.

For more information on Greenville University head to stlmoms.com.