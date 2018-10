WATERLOO, Il. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man involved in an attempted bank robbery. Officers say they responded to the the First National Bank of Waterloo on North Market Street at around 5:30pm. The suspect wasn’t at the scene when police arrived on the scene.

The person of interest was driving the dark-colored vehicle backing into the traffic aisle. If anyone recognizes this man contact the Waterloo Police Department, 618-939-8651 or 618-939-3377.