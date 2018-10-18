× ‘Redemption Of A Dogg’ starring Snoop Dogg playing in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Rapper and entertainer Snoop Dogg is in town for, Redemption Of A Dogg. It is a new stage play starring Snoop Dogg and features Tamar Braxton, Eric Benet, Demetria McKinney, Omar Gooding and comedian Lil’ JJ.

You can see the performance at the Stifel Theatre. Redemption of a Dogg is set against a backdrop of Snoop Dogg’s greatest hits, as well as, songs from his recently released chart-topping Gospel album, Bible Of Love and makes its debut on the heels of the 25th Anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s debut album, Doggystyle. Audiences will also groove to some incredible musical moments with Tamar Braxton and Eric Benet and see special VIP friends and musical guests along the way.

Tickets may be purchased at the Enterprise Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at ticketmaster.com.

