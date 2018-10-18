× Semi truck accident shuts stretch of 270 EB in Troy IL

TROY, Ill. – Two tractor-trailer trucks collided on Interstate 270 eastbound in Troy, Illinois on Thursday.

The crash happened at just before 5 a.m. at 270 at 55 and brought morning rush-hour traffic to a virtual standstill.

FOX 2 is on the scene where we see one truck on its side.

We are also hearing reports that at least one vehicle is a tanker truck.

Information is still coming into our newsroom.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

@roguerunnerstl on the scene of this crash involving two tractor trailers, one on its side. Tow is working to upright the trailer. Police are redirecting traffic from EB 70 at 55 to SB 55 in Troy Illinois @fox2now pic.twitter.com/U5YB1syr2a — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) October 18, 2018