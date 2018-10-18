Semi truck accident shuts stretch of 270 EB in Troy IL
TROY, Ill. – Two tractor-trailer trucks collided on Interstate 270 eastbound in Troy, Illinois on Thursday.
The crash happened at just before 5 a.m. at 270 at 55 and brought morning rush-hour traffic to a virtual standstill.
FOX 2 is on the scene where we see one truck on its side.
We are also hearing reports that at least one vehicle is a tanker truck.
Information is still coming into our newsroom.
FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.