Square CEO plans to add 300 jobs to the St. Louis workforce

Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has reiterated his promise of growing business in St. Louis as he alluded to a potential downtown office for Square and stated his desire to see the company hire a significant amount of development professionals. Square may be adding as many as 300 new jobs to their St. Louis office.

The St. Louis native was in town last week to unveil his new product, the Square Terminal, a new credit and debit card reading device.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dorsey explained how he would like software developer s to account for “at least 40 percent” of the St. Louis workforce. With their current St. Louis workforce totaled at about 500, Square officials said they have the capacity for approximately 800 moving forward.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dorsey said he met with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson during his trip here and asked her where the city needs investment. Krewson told Dorsey, who also serves as chief executive of Twitter, he could be of most help by adding jobs downtown.

Dorsey claims that Square has proven St. Louis can be “sustainable” and plans to continue adding new jobs.