The Chargers in St. Louis? Why some football fans are hopeful

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A tweet has football fans in St.Louis excited about the possibility of the Los Angeles Chargers moving to St.Louis.

Wednesday morning Benjamin Allbright, who describes himself as a radio and TV guy on his Twitter bio, tweeted “I’m not saying St.Louis should pitch the #Chargers on a new home…but yes, that is exactly what I’m suggesting.” The tweet gained traction among St.Louis football fans which led to an interview Thursday morning on St.Louis sports talk radio station 590 The Fan.

In an interview with show host Tim McKernan, Allbright told McKernan his tweet was based on information he’s received from sources that suggests NFL owners are questioning the viability of two NFL teams in Los Angeles. Allbright said he believes there is a 60-70 percent chance the Chargers leave Los Angeles in the next five years. He said the chances the Chargers would move to St.Louis is 30-35 percent.

Allbright says under the Chargers current ownership group he doesn’t believe the franchise would move back to San Diego.

You can listen to Allbright’s interview on 590 The Fan here

I'm not saying St. Louis should pitch the #Chargers on a new home…but yes, that is exactly what I'm suggesting. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 17, 2018

When I was a tot growing up in Toledo, OH, I used to sit on my Dad’s lap and listen to him spin yarns about the Chargers coming back to St. Louis. Decades later, it’s finally starting to become a reality. — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) October 18, 2018

People are calling me a hypocrite. Saying I also lobbied for #OurJaguars & #OurRaiders to come back home to St. Louis. Well, those ships have sailed. So now it’s time to grab an oar & get on board the SS #OurChargers. Docked right on the Mighty Mississipp. — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) October 18, 2018

Here in STL we all grew up rooting for Sean Culkin at Mizzou and Corey Liuget at Illinois. Well now it’s time to bring those “local boys” & Chargers greats home. Right down to the STL riverfront. — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) October 18, 2018

This idea St.Louis could be a potential home for the LA Chargers is laughable. I think most people recognize that. Let’s not forget it wasn’t just Kroenke who wanted to move the Rams. More than two dozen other NFL owners + Goodell were complicit. This is silly. — Mike Colombo (@Mike_Colombo) October 18, 2018