Waterloo, Ill. police ask for public’s help in solving bank robbery

WATERLOO, Ill. – It was a creepy situation for bank workers in Waterloo, Illinois Wednesday afternoon as they were apparently being watched closely by an anonymous thief after he left a threatening note.

It happened at the First National Bank of Waterloo around closing time.

As employees were going to the parking lot, one of them found a threatening note demanding money and ordering them not to call police. They called police anyway.

No one was hurt and no money was exchanged.

Through their investigation, detectives believe the suspect purchased undisclosed items used in the crime at the local Walmart the day before.

Police have stepped up patrols for any bank employees that may be nervous.

Detectives said the suspect was also driving this dark colored vehicle. Waterloo Police Detective Eric Zaber said he’s never seen this kind of bank robbery attempt in his 24-year career.

“It is a little unusual…we believe the person who delivered the note was in the area…by reading the letter it would appear there was some sort of level of surveillance by the criminal,” Zaber said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-8651.