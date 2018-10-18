× Wrong-way driver suspected of driving drunk before crash

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) _ A northwest Missouri man has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk and 110 mph on the wrong side of a Missouri highway before a head-on crash that injured two people.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the crash happened Wednesday night on Interstate 29 about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of St. Joseph in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the wrong-way driver wasn’t hurt. But the Jeep Patriot that he hit suffered minor injuries and the passenger was flown to a St. Joseph hospital with serious injuries.

The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second-degree assault, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving 110 mph in a 70 mph zone.