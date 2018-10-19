× Fleeing man is believed to have drowned in river in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities say a man who walked into a river while fleeing from Kansas City police is believed to have drowned.

The Kansas City Star reports that officers attempted to pull over the man around 11 p.m. Thursday because he was a suspect in a domestic assault and burglary case. Police say he didn’t stop, and officers didn’t pursue him. The man was found later standing near the Blue River, which he then walked into.

Kansas City police said a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy went into the river after man because he appeared to be struggling. When the deputy couldn’t find the man, firefighters also were called in to search. But the man remained missing Friday.

