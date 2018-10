Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Governor Mike Parson concludes his recent tour of Missouri in St. Louis. He has traveled to 13 cities to encourage Missourians to support safer roads by voting YES for Proposition D in the Nov. 6 election. He believes Prop D plays an important role in providing the tools necessary for Missouri to make new investments in the roads and bridges.

Governor Parson joined FOX 2 studios to discuss and explained why the state needs the money from the measure.