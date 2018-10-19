Kansas City mayoral candidate arrested on suspicion of DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. - A Kansas City councilman who is running for mayor has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Thirty-four-year-old Quinton D. Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested early Friday morning in Lawrence.

He was released on bond and ordered to appear in municipal court in November on the misdemeanor charge.

Lucas told The Lawrence Journal-World he had been drinking and decided he shouldn't drive back to Kansas City. But he says he never moved his vehicle from the public spot where it was parked and ``dozed off'' in his car.

He says plans to contest the DUI charge.

Lucas is a law lecturer at the University of Kansas, where he had previously been an associated professor. He was elected to the Kansas City council in 2015.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com