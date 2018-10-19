Kevin Johnson: Top acts coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — What are some of the top acts coming to St. Louis? St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Kevin Johnson has the latest shows coming to town.
Check out some of these acts coming to St. Louis:
- Twenty One Pilots, Max Frost, Awolnation, Friday, Enterprise Center, sold out
- Seven Lions Presents: The Journey 2 Tour with MitiS, Jason Ross, Friday, Delmar Hall
- An Evening with Fleetwood Mac, Saturday, Enterprise Center
- Kansas' "Point of No Return Tour," Saturday, Fox Theatre
- KSHE's Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper, 8 p.m. Saturday, Stifel Theatre
- Jon Batiste, Saturday, the Sheldon Concert Hall The Struts, Tuesday, the Pageant
- Drake, Migos, Nov. 10, Enterprise
- Lil Duval, Nov. 18, the Ambassador
- Tab Benoit, Dec. 19, Old Rock House
- Dennis DeYoung, Feb. 15, Event Center at River City Casino
- Dr. Dog, Feb. 25, Delmar Hall
- J.B. Smoove, April 10, the Pageant
- Boney James, April 26, the Pageant
- Sebastian Maniscalco, May 4, Stifel Theatre
- Garth Brooks will kick off his 2019 stadium tour at the Dome at America's Center, according to Explore St. Louis. The tour is expected to land at the venue in the spring. More details were be released later including the date and ticket information.