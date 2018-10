Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Kleenex is scrapping its 'Man-Size' branded tissues after complaints of sexism.

The company launched man-size tissues in 1956.

Now the male-targeted marketing strategy is finding itself in the middle of a social media uproar.

The company will re-brand kleenex man-size tissues as "Kleenex Extra Large" starting later this year.

It still remains one of their most popular products, with over 3.4 million people buying the tissues every year.