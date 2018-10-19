Love Talk Conference & Expo coming to St. Louis to talk healthy relationships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Relationships can be hard work but the benefits of a healthy relationship can be enormous. Every couple has their ups and downs and getting through the down times doesn't come without challenges. Later this month, a love conference and expo will be held in St Louis.

St. Louis native Rainie Howard, best-selling author, spiritual life coach and award winning host of The Love Talk Conference & Expo held here in St. Louis on Saturday, October 27th.

Rainie and her husband Patrick Howard join the show to promote the upcoming event.

For more information, visit www.TheLoveTalkConference.com.