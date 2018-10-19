Missouri artist’s ‘Republican Club’ painting a big hit in Trump White House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Andy Thomas has been painting western folklife artwork for years. But it’s his latest all-star lineup of presidential figures across the decades that has landed in the White House.

Thomas’ painting “The Republican Club” has everyone talking. And President Donald Trump is a big fan.

The Carthage native has crisscrossed the country, displaying and selling his work at art shows nationwide. But it was his 2007 political painting “The Democratic Club” that first garnered some acclaim.

But recently, Thomas decided to paint a version celebrating past Republican presidents.

Thomas, 61, gifted the painting to California Congressman Darrell Issa, who in turn gave the work to President Trump. The president liked it so much he hung the painting in his working office and called to tell Thomas how much he enjoyed the work.