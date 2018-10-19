Moms fearful after two homes in East St. Louis hit by stray bullets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - A bullet flies through one child’s bedroom in East St. Louis and lands in another.

Just before midnight shots were fired on North 14th Street at Cleveland Avenue.

One of the bullets went through the living room, then through the bedroom of a sleeping boy in one home and into the house next door. There the bullet went through another child’s bedroom window and landed on his bed near his headboard.

That second child was not home at the time but his mother can’t help but think that if he was. He would have been fast asleep right where the bullet landed.

The mother in the first home has only lived there for five months. The mother in the second home said she has been there longer but will be moving out of East St. Louis for the safety of her family.

The Illinois State Police are investigating.