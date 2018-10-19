× Police seek fresh leads in girl’s 1975 killing in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police are looking for fresh leads in the 43-year-old killing of a 9-year-old girl who was abducted while walking home in Springfield and later found in a shallow grave.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers issued a plea for fresh information this week to coincide was the anniversary of Shirley Jane Rose disappearance on Oct. 17, 1975. Police say Shirley went missing while walking home from her grandmother’s house.

Witnesses reportedly saw the girl talking to a man in a blue Chevrolet car that evening. Two months later, Shirley’s body was found near McDaniel Lake north of Springfield.

Officer Racel Kleemann, the coordinator of Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers, says authorities “haven’t given up on trying to get justice for her.”