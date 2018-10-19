× Red Hot Riplet flavored frozen yogurt was a hit and you can have some too

ST. LOUIS — Looking for some local flare in your frozen yogurt? Bella’s Frozen Yogurt is just the place to check out. The newly opened frozen yogurt spot located downtown offered a Red Hot Riplet flavored treat this Wednesday that was allegedly a smash-hit.

According to Bella’s Frozen Yogurt’s Facebook, the sweet and spicy St. Louis frozen yogurt sold out in six hours on the first day. The frozen yogurt spot plans to bring the flavor back this Monday due to the overwhelmingly positive reviews from patrons.

In an interview with The Riverfront Times, co-owner Austin Blankenship said, “we did not expect it to sell out so quickly.”

The shop will be open at noon this Monday and plans to be more well-equipped for the demand this time around.