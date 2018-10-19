Snoop Dogg stars in St. Louis play at Stifel Theatre tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Snoop Dogg talks about his more than 25-year long career in entertainment as he prepares to star in a play that takes the stage at the Stifel Theatre tonight. He is in town for, Redemption Of A Dogg. It is a new stage play starring Snoop Dogg and features Tamar Braxton, Eric Benet, Demetria McKinney, Omar Gooding, and comedian Lil’ JJ.

The play features many of his greatest hits on the 25th Anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s debut album, Doggystyle. It also features selections from his recently released gospel album. Audiences will also groove to some incredible musical moments with Tamar Braxton and Eric Benet and see special VIP friends and musical guests along the way.

Redemption of a Dogg is at 8pm tonight at the Stifel Theatre. Tickets may be purchased at the Enterprise Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, by phone at 800-745-3000, or at ticketmaster.com.

Learn more here