St. Louis restored prairie in bloom but faces threats

ST. LOUIS – A restored St. Louis prairie of native grasses and flowers is in bloom, but the nature reserve’s conservation is threatened by inaction and invasive plants.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that biologists discovered the 25-acre prairie hidden at Calvary Cemetery in the 1990s, protected from agricultural development.

Erin Shank is an urban wildlife biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation who helps manage the prairie. She says volunteers and experts restored the land by planting native grasses and wildflower seeds, which are in bloom today.

Shank says the project has turned a corner and bloomed into a living prairie for people to visit. But she says the prairie’s restoration is threatened by diminished awareness and weeds, which need to be removed.

Fire is also needed to kill off invasive plants.

