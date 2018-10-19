× University of Illinois criticized for response to sexual misconduct complaints

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Three women who accused a University of Illinois law professor of sexual misconduct say the university hasn’t done enough to protect students or discourage similar misbehavior.

The News-Gazette reports that the women say they’re upset Jay Kesan remains a tenured faculty member with access to students.

The university’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Access investigated Kesan after receiving multiple complaints about his behavior. Complaints alleged Kesan talked about sex during professional interactions, failed to respect women’s personal space and inappropriately touched a student’s leg during a meeting.

A September 2017 report says Kesan’s actions violated the university’s code of conduct.

Kesan denies engaging in a sexual manner with any colleagues or students. He says he’s sorry his actions offended people and that he’s working to avoid causing anyone discomfort.

