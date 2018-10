Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Brenda Stewart, the chief operating officer of the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, visits Fox 2 News at 6 PM to discuss the upcoming walk.

Fox 2 is a proud sponsor of this year's St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer's.