Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 19, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 20, 2018.

Segment One features highlights of these high school football games.

Jackson at Parkway Central

Ladue at Kirkwood

Summit at Webster Groves

Affton at Clayton

Miller Career at Parkway North

Fox 2 Sports caster Zac Choate and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan also discussed the retirement of longtime Parkway North football coach Bob Bunton.

Segment Two of the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, October 19, 2018 featured highlights of these high school football games.

Fort Zumwalt South at Parkway West

Roosevelt at DuBourg

Zac and Jim also discussed the turn around of the Roosevelt football program, from 2-27 the past three season to Public High League champions this season.

They also previewed the high school football playoffs starting next weekend.