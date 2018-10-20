Gateway Comic Con 2018 is almost here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Darryn Relerford, Promotional Director of Gateway Comic Con, is at the studio with some special guests to talk about what people should expect for the upcoming Gateway Comic Con.

Comic Con is a fantastic way for fans to possibly meet stars of their favorite shows and some of the amazing artist behind animated artwork that you see in comics and tv shows today.

Gateway Comic Con is an event with interactive exhibits for all ages.

Come in dressed as your favorite characters and just let that inner nerd loose!

Gateway Comic Con

Gateway Center

1 Gateway Dr

Collinsville, IL 62234

October 27th at 10 am - 10 pm

October 28th at 10 am - 5 pm