Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners were crowned Friday

Good news. There’s another chance to become America’s newest billionaire.

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing and the jackpot is now at least $1.6 billion for Tuesday’s drawing.

If the winner goes with the one-time cash option they will receive $904 million.

The winning numbers on Friday were 65-53-23-15-70 and the Mega Ball was 7.

The potential payout would be a record for Mega Millions.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24, when a group of 11 workers in California split $543 million.

The jackpot grew more than $400 million since Tuesday night, when the payout would have been $667 million.

Washington will also be a big winner. The federal government takes 25% before the check is handed to the winner, and collects remaining taxes when due. Most states also tax lottery winnings.

Don’t throw away your ticket if you don’t match all six numbers because there are secondary prizes worth up to $1 million.

Powerball holds its drawing Saturday night, with a potential prize of $470 million. The Powerball record jackpot was $1.586 billion, split between three winning tickets.