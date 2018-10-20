× Missing Cape Girardeau man may have been heading to St. Louis

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – Cape Girardeau police have issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man who may have been heading to St. Louis.

James E. Johnson, 68, was last seen at a home in the 1000 block of South Pacific Street around 10:45pm Thursday. Police believe he left his residence sometime after midnight Friday, possibly en route to a family member’s home in St. Louis. Johnson has dementia, had a recent surgery, and does not have his necessary medication with him.

Johnson is a black, male, 5ft6in tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white pin-stripe suit. Johnson also wears dentures and glasses.

He drives a green, 2004 Ford F-150, with a Missouri Veteran plate, B1j1.

Anyone seeing the Johnson or his vehicle should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.