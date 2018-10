Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The National Council of Negro Women Gateway Metropitan Section honors 24 outstanding St. Louis area women and men for their community service. FOX 2's Bonita Cornute was the mistress of ceremonies.

The event held at Orlando Gardens in Dorsett Village Plaza was packed with hundreds of well-wishers. Also in attendance was FOX 2's Kelley Hoskins, Lisa Marteen, Kimberly Young, and Taeaja Smith.