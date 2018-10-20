Person struck and killed on I-70 near Grand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO – A man was struck and killed overnight on I-70 in north St. Louis. It happened in the eastbound lanes near the Grand exit in north St. Louis. Police were called just before midnight.

Accident reconstruction crews were called to the scene and part of the interstate was completely closed between Midnight and 2:00am.

The name of the victim hasn't yet been released.

Authorities don’t know why the man was on I-70 when he was hit by a passenger car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car stopped and is cooperating with authorities.

Nobody was hurt in the car and the driver was not arrested.