Real Men Wear Pink and raise money for Breast Cancer awareness

ST. LOUIS- Ryan Binkley, Owner of Game 6 Honky Tonk Joint, is one of 26 Real Men Wear Pink participants in St Louis trying to raise $2,500 each for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Ryan is at the studio Saturday and he is talking about some of the fundraisers they'll be having at Game 6.

It is $10 for admission and the money will be going to the American Cancer Society of St. Louis.

They also have pink Game 6 logo/Real Men Wear Pink t-shirts for sale and a guitar their painting pink to show their goal progress.

PINK OUT

Jason Jones Band from Nashville

Saturday, October 20th at 9p.m.

Luke & The Drifter's

Saturday, October 27th at 9p.m.

Game 6 Honky Tonk Joint

756 S. 4th St.

St. Louis, Mo 63102

For more information, visit: https://www.game6stl.com/info