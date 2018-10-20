Real Men Wear Pink and raise money for Breast Cancer awareness

ST. LOUIS- Ryan Binkley, Owner of Game 6 Honky Tonk Joint, is one of 26 Real Men Wear Pink participants in St Louis trying to raise $2,500 each for Breast Cancer Awareness.
Ryan is at the studio Saturday and he is talking about some of the fundraisers they'll be having at Game 6.
It is $10 for admission and the money will be going to the American Cancer Society of St. Louis.
They also have pink Game 6 logo/Real Men Wear Pink t-shirts for sale and a guitar their painting pink to show their goal progress.
PINK OUT
Jason Jones Band from Nashville
Saturday, October 20th at 9p.m.
Luke & The Drifter's
Saturday, October 27th at 9p.m.
Game 6 Honky Tonk Joint
756 S. 4th St.
St. Louis, Mo 63102
For more information, visit: https://www.game6stl.com/info