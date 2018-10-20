× Rural Missouri sees increase in methamphetamine use

QULIN, Mo. – State officials and individuals recovering from addiction say methamphetamine is on the upswing in Missouri, including rural communities that the drug has already ravaged over decades.

Sgt. Mark McClendon of the Missouri Highway Patrol tells KCUR-TV that meth is reaching places and people in the state it never has before. McClendon says meth addiction has exploded across every race and social economic class.

Meth use is increasing due to its price, availability and shortage of treatment options.

Qulin resident Dustin Siebert started a support group called Matthew 25 Project for those recovering from meth addiction. Siebert says meth use is growing because Missouri is focusing on opiates. Intensive treatment for uninsured meth users is difficult to find.

Siebert says the only response seems to be new faith-based meth support groups.

___

Information from: KCUR-FM, http://www.kcur.org