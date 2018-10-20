× Saint Louis FC has their first ever playoff game Saturday night

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis FC has their first ever playoff game on Saturday, October 20th. The soccer team is traveling to face Orange County SC.

St. Louis Cardinals even sent out a tweet to wish them good luck on their first round!

Retweet to wish our friends @SaintLouisFC good luck in their first ever USL playoff appearance tonight! pic.twitter.com/oheHTEKozt — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 20, 2018

The game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN+ and Saint Louis FC is hosting an official watch party for the game at World Wide Technology Soccer Park. There will be food and drink specials throughout the evening.

Kickoff of the game is at 9:00 p.m. St. Louis time and the game will be shown in the Soccer Park Grill and Ballroom areas. Doors will be open beforehand.

WE HAVE A PLAYOFF MATCH TONIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! … that was us containing our excitement btw. pic.twitter.com/Nvg3IFQgr3 — (x) – Saint Louis FC (@SaintLouisFC) October 20, 2018

Check into Saint Louis Fc’s website for the score tonight: https://www.saintlouisfc.com