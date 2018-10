× Sunday deadline to register online in Illinois for midterm election

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you live Illinois and missed registering to vote by mail there is one more option. Sunday is your last day to register online through the state board of elections website.

The election is November 6 and voters will select who will be governor, treasurer, comptroller, secretary of state and attorney general for the next four-year term.

You can also register to vote in person at your local election authority.