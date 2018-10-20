The Thread – This Summer I…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Ed. note: The following is an encore presentation of a previous Thread episode.)

ST. LOUIS - The good news is Tim went on vacation this summer. The bad news is he's prepared a slideshow presentation to share with his friends! Fortunately, his friends have a few stories to share as well. Like the young people who went on a trip to Panama, providing a clean water system for folks who have never had clean water before. The local company that spent a day out of the office preparing meals for the hungry in our city. The church and department store that teamed up to serve single moms. Catch these inspiring stories (and a slideshow) Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.