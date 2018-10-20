O’FALLION Il. – United States Air Force Colonel Edward Hunn returns home after six months in Korea to surprise his family and daughter at Legacy Metro East soccer tournament today.
United States Air Force Colonel surprises daughter at O’Fallon soccer tournament
