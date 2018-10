Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAGEDALE, Mo. - It was a free for all Saturday in Pagedale as all ages were invited to add some color to the Metro bus fleet by helping paint works of art on a bus. When completed the art in motion bus will go into regular service and travel along a variety of bus routes in the city and county for the next year.

The Arts in Transit bus painting is co-sponsored by Beyond Housing and the Normandy Schools Collaborative.